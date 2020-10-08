United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Twopence 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,436
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 19. Bidding took place October 6, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
