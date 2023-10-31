United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,725,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
