Halfcrown 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 46. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

