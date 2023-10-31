flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,725,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 46. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1946 HP at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

