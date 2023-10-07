flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1941 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1941 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,774,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Frühwald - September 28, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1941 HP at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
