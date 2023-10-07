United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,774,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
