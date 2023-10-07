Halfcrown 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (3) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (10)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (2)

Frühwald (6)

Katz (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Wójcicki (1)