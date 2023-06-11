United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,948,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29819 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (4)
- Numisbalt (5)
- WCN (15)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search