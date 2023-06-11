flag
Halfcrown 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,948,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29819 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • WCN (15)
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1940 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

