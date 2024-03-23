flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1938 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1938 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,426,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 440,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Heritage - August 16, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1938 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

