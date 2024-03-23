United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,426,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 440,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
