Shilling 1951 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 30894 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF64 (2) Service NGC (3)