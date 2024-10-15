United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1951 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,961,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 30894 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 7000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
