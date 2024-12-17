United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1949 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,243,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51111 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 11000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
