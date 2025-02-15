flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1952
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

