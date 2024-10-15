flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,957,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 30893 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nihon (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 4000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1951 HP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

