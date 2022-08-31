flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,244,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,000,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
7174 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Heritage - September 6, 2011
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Heritage - September 6, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2011
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1950 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access