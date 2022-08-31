United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,244,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,000,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
7174 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search