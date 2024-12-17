flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,328,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51110 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1949 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

