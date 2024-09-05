United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1948 HP "Type 1947-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,352,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1948
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 99137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 81. Bidding took place October 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 81 USD
