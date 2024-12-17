United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1947 HP "Type 1947-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,283,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51109 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search