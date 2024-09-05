flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1948 HP "Type 1947-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1948 HP "Type 1947-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1948 HP "Type 1947-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,577,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1948 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

