flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,412,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3651 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Florin 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1951 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access