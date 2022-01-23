Florin 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3651 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (8) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF62 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)