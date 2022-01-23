United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,31 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,412,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3651 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
