flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,554,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1948 HP at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1948 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

