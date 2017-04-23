United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,31 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,554,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1948
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
For the sale of Florin 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
