flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Crown 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Crown 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Crown 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,004,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place May 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • Coinhouse (9)
  • DNW (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Heritage (83)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Luna Coins., Ltd. (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (7)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (22)
  • St James’s (6)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 4000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - September 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction GINZA - February 9, 2025
Seller GINZA
Date February 9, 2025
Condition PL64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date February 12, 2025
Condition PL64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1951 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2025
Condition PL65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1951 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access