United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Crown 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 28,28 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,004,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place May 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 4000 JPY
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
