Crown 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4865 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place May 27, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (40) PROOFLIKE (102) UNC (45) AU (6) XF (5) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (8) PF65 (2) PF64 (8) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) PL66 (5) PL65 (84) PL64 (10) PL63 (2) PL62 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (5) + (2) Service NGC (64) PCGS (78)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (5)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Coinhouse (9)

DNW (4)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Heritage (83)

HERVERA (2)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (6)

Künker (3)

London Coins (3)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (7)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (5)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Russiancoin (13)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (22)

St James’s (6)

Stack's (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)