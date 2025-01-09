United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,012,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1952
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1952 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
