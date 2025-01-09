flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1952 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1952 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,012,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1952
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1952 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (15)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1952 HP at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1952 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access