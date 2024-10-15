flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,399,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1951 HP at auction Alexander - July 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

