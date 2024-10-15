Sixpence 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) Service NGC (4)