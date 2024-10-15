United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,399,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search