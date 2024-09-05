United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,741,999
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 800,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
