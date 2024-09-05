flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,741,999
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 800,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1950 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access