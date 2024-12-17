United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,336,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search