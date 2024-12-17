flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,336,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

