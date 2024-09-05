Sixpence 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3)