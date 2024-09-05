United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,324,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1948
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1388 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
