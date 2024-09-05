flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,324,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1388 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1948 HP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

