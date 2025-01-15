United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,993,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
