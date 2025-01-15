flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,993,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Sixpence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1947 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access