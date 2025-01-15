Sixpence 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

