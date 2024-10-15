United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,004,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
