Halfcrown 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,004,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1951 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1951 HP at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

