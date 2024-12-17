flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,910,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51104 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - August 16, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - August 16, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1947 HP at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

