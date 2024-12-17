Halfcrown 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51104 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PF66 (5) PF65 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)