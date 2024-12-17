United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,910,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51104 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search