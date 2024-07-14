United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3576 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,500,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search