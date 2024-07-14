flag
Penny 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1952
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3576 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,500,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1952 HP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
79139 $
Price in auction currency 12500000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1952 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

