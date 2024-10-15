flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Katz (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF60 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - March 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PF66 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - October 17, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2013
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
