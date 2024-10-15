United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF60 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PF66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2013
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
