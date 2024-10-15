Penny 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (16) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (9) MS64 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF60 (1) RD (11) RB (8) BN (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Heritage (13)

Katz (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

WAG (1)