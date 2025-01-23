United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 30892 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2053 $
Price in auction currency 2053 USD
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
