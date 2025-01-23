flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,324,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 30892 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2053 $
Price in auction currency 2053 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
