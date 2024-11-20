flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1948 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1948 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1948 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 63,961,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29799 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1948 HP at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

