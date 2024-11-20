United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1948 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29799 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search