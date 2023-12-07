flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,220,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1947 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3509 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
3955 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
