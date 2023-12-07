United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1947 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3509 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
3955 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
