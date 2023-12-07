flag
Penny 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,855,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1946 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
