Penny 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1946 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
For the sale of Penny 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
