Penny 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,600,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1944 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3559 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1944 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
