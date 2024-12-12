United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1944 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3559 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
