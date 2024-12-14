flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,284,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1940 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - November 8, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - November 8, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1940 HP at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1940 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access