Penny 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,284,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1940 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search