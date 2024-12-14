Penny 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1940 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) BN (4) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)