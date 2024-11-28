United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29798 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of Penny 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
