Penny 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29798 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date January 16, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1939 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1939 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Available by subscription

