United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 CHF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
