Penny 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1938 HP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
