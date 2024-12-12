flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,494,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1952
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1952 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1952 HP at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1952 All English coins English brass coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access