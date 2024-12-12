Threepence 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1952 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)