United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1952 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,494,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1952
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1952 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Spink (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
