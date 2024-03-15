flag
Threepence 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 464,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1949 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 21272 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1949 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

