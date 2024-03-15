United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1949 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 464,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1949 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 21272 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (7)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search