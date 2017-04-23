flag
Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,760,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

