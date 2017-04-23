United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
