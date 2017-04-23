Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

