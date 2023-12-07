flag
Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,702,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.

United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 85 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Heritage - August 23, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Heritage - August 23, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

