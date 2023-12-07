Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.

