United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 85 RUB
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search