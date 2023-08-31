Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1942 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place December 26, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1)