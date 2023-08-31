United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1942 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place December 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search