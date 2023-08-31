flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 103,214,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1942 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place December 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1942 All English coins English brass coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access