Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,239,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1941 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 6 GBP
