flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,239,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1941 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 6 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1941 All English coins English brass coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access