flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1940 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,636,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1940 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1940 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1940 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1940 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1940 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1940 All English coins English brass coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access