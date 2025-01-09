Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1939 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.

