United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,603,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1939 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search