United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,532,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1938 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

