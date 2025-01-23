United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,532,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1938 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Russiancoin (12)
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
