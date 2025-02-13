United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,278,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1952
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search