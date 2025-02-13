Halfpenny 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)