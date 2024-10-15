flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,868,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF62 RD NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 34 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1951 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

