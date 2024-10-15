United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,868,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF62 RD NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 34 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
