Halfpenny 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,154,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 315,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
2948 $
Price in auction currency 315000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
