Halfpenny 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,154,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 315,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
2948 $
Price in auction currency 315000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2010
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

