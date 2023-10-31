Halfpenny 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 315,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

