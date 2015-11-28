United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51116 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Halfpenny 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
