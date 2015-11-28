flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,744,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51116 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1949 HP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

