United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
For the sale of Halfpenny 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
