flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,947,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1948 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1948 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1948 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1948 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 805 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1948 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access