Halfpenny 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)