Halfpenny 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1947 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)