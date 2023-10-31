flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,266,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1947 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1947 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

